Is The Chapel haunted, you will have to find out!

The Chapel on Grove Road in Harrogate (behind the fire station), is set to stage a Halloween light show.

The Chapel is a grade II listed building, that has been restored and redeveloped by Mark Hinchcliffe.

Mark Hinchliffe, owner of The Chapel said: The idea of doing a light show on the front of The Chapel just came to me as an obvious choice being Halloween, and the building facing directly opposite the cemetery’…how spooky can you get! Working with Rick Lawson at FTAV Ltd, we have come up with some great visuals to show on the Front of The Chapel, and the best music to celebrate Halloween. Children and adults will love it! Serious Sweet Company on Hornbeam Park and Asda have very generously donationed us with lots of sweets and chocolate to give out to the children. Is The Chapel haunted? – you’ll just have to come and see for yourselves!

Dates:

Sunday 30 Oct 6pm – 8pm

Monday 31Oct 6pm – 8pm