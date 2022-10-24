MP congratulates Rishi on leadership success

After backing Rishi Sunak last Friday, local MP Andrew Jones has offered his congratulations to Mr Sunak on his success in the leadership contest. The former chancellor garnered support from the majority of Conservative MPs and was declared elected following the withdrawal of Penny Mordaunt from the competition.

Mr Jones commented:

I have made clear in both leadership elections this year the many reasons why I support Rishi. I am delighted therefore that he is set to become our new Prime Minister.

I look forward to a period of calm, responsible government able to meet the challenges our country, communities, families and individuals face.