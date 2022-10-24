Investigation into Starbeck assault

As part of an ongoing investigation, Harrogate Police are appealing for a key witness to come forward after a man was assaulted in Belmont Park at Starbeck between 4.30pm and 5pm on Wednesday 31 August 2022.

The 19-year-old victim was walking across the park towards Wentworth Close when he was attacked by four teenage boys.

He sustained an injury to his eye which required hospital treatment.

A teenage girl intervened in the assault and the group walked away back across the park.

So far, officers have been unable to trace the girl. They believe she could be a key witness to the incident.

There is no further description of the suspects, but the victim recalls one of the teenage boys was carrying a blue tooth speaker at the time of the assault.

As well as appealing for the key witness to get in touch, officers are also asking for any information or private CCTV footage that could help to identify the suspects.

If you can help the investigation, please email jemma.grant@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jemma Grant.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220156586 when providing details.