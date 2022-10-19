Malt Shovel in Brearton to reopen this weekend

Charlotte and Les Mitchell took on the pub in 1994, but have now retired

Laura Davis and James Campbell have now taken on the pub

The pub came to the market in September, and will now reopen on 22 October 22

Laura Davis has been a long-standing front of house member at the Malt shovel, with over 10-years hospitality experience.

James Campbell, both business and life partner with Laura, is the head chef with for 15-years experience. He has been at the Malt Shovel for 18-months.

Laura and James also have Brownie Bouquet Harrogate, a lockdown project- which became wedding supplier and wholesale product) and J

Following recommendations made by local residents and ex management, the couple were approached by the new building owners, to manage the business.

Laura said: An opportunity we just couldn’t turn down, as it has always been our dream to own a restaurant. Whilst we don’t own this, it’s the next best thing and great experience. We are really excited about the challenge ahead, and it is important to us to carry on the Malt shovels fantastic reputation. We will be keeping a lot of things the same as it worked and customers love it, there will be many staff returners giving familiar faces, and a friendly team.

James said: There will be the old favourites on the menu, such as tempura king prawns, calves liver, and steak pie. But there will be a few newbies to tthe menu, like pork and black pudding salad, smoked haddock, vegetable stroganoff. A nd of course a fabulous Sunday lunch with one option being the Malt Mix – of lamb, pork, beef or chicken. The pub will now be dog friendly (in conservatory) but please book your furry friend in.

The menu will be based around locally sourced produce, with vegetarian and gluten friendly options. Vegan can be available, but with notice.

Laura said: We have lots of new ideas with things like possible plans for afternoon teas or walkers lunches as we are on waking routes, parties and events. We will be open for Christmas parties and Christmas day, in fact we are just putting the menus together now.

The pub has been enjoyed by locals, walkers and seems to be a meeting point for folk from all over country to meet friends. Attracts an array of customers from all over to be honest. Amazing log fires and friendly staff, exquisite food make it the perfect meeting place for dinner or lunch

Beer will be Theakstons/ Timothy Taylor with local suppliers/ locally sourced produce.

Food Service Wed- sat 12-2 and 6-9 Sunday 12-6

Opening to public on 22nd October

https://themaltshovelbrearton.co.uk/

Email JNLhospitality@gmail.com

Call 01423862929