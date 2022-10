After back to back wins against Hartlepool and Morecambe, Harroagte Town AFC welcome in-form Tranmere Rovers to The EnviroVent Stadium this Saturday.

Harrogate Town vs Tranmere Rovers

Saturday 22nd November, 2022

The EnviroVent Stadium

Kick-off 3pm

SkyBet League Two

Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone or directly from our club shop.

With away tickets sold out, they are hoping for a good turnout of home supporters after two wins on the bounce.