Collision on Cold Bath road in Harrogate

Collision at the junction of West Cliffe Grove and Cold Bath Road and in Harrogate.

At 1.41pm on Friday 12 August and involves a car and a cyclist

Dark-coloured hatchback has now bee traced

They are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who saw the white Vauxhall Viva travelling up Cold Bath Road coming from the direction of the roundabout near the Fat Badger public house, or the pedal cyclist who was travelling in the opposite direction down Cold Bath Road.

The rider of the pedal cycle suffered serious injuries at the scene and was taken to hospital for medical treatment following the incident at around 1.40pm on Friday.

A woman in her 50’s was arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Police appeal for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who has CCTV/dash cam footage that may assist the investigation to come forward.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 12220142867. Or email 001282@northyorkshire.police.uk. Please quote reference number 12220142867 when providing details.