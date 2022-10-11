Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra autumn concert – 15 October 2022

Saturday 15th October at 7:30pm at St Marks Church, Leeds Road, Harrogate

Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra is delighted to introduce our autumn concert.

Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes our resident conductor Jeremy Carnall to lead us through no less than 18 tuneful movements in a suite of suites.

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor was born in Holborn, London, the son of a doctor from Sierra Leone, he composed extensively in a short life producing over 80 works with opus numbers. Within these are a number of works influenced by his African heritage including The African Suite opus 35.

Each movement illustrates a different aspect of African life. This work was originally composed for solo piano with only the last of the four movements orchestrated in full. The first three movements have been orchestrated for this performance by our concert manager (and bassoonist) Ian Charters, to whom we are very grateful.

Bizet’s L’Arlesienne – Music from the Orchestral Suites was originally commissioned for the theatre in which Bizet used traditional French folk tunes. The selection of pieces now stands as one of Bizet’s most popular works.

Delibes Le roi s’amuse complements our programme. Written as incidental music for a play of the same name by Victor Hugo (of Les Miserables fame), the suite is a collection of dance tunes depicting older European courtly dances.

Tickets are available in advance from www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk (with Paypal), and also on the door priced at £12 adults, £5 students with cards and under 16s and carers assisting wheelchair users are free.