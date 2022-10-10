Police investigate Knaresborough collision resulting in a serious leg injury

Police are investigating a collision between a grey Land Rover and a woman pedestrian aged in her early 60s

The incident happened at around 12.15pm on Friday (7 October 2022) near the McDonald’s roundabout, near to at St James Retail Park, Grimbald Crag Road, Knaresborough.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital by ambulance with a serious leg injury.

There has been extensive traffic disruption while the emergency services worked at the scene till around 2.30pm.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101. Please quote reference NYP-07102022-0176 when providing details.