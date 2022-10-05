Willow Tree Primary School North Yorkshire charities celebrate share of £1million fund

Willow Tree Primary School in Harrogate have received donations of £1,000 each as part of the Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

For the fourth year running, the Benefact Group is giving away £1million to charities through its Movement for Good awards. Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with another 250 awards of £1,000 available now for donation.

Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme Limited, Band of Rescuers North Yorkshire and Willow Tree Primary School PTFA are some of the local charities set to benefit from the money, following overwhelming public support in the county. More than 3,000 kind-hearted residents have voted for charities across the county so far.

In total, more than 202,000 people around the UK supported the Movement for Good awards, with over 3,900 charitable causes up and down the country receiving votes. The 250 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated, following 250 previous winners being selected in June.

Lizzie Hughes, Willow Tree PTFA, said: We were delighted to receive a £1,000 Movement for Good donation towards our Playground Appeal. I have attached further information about our Appeal which outlines how we are raising money to fund the new playgrounds. With the rising cost of living we are conscious of the limitations of our fundraising within the school community and therefore receiving donations like this from the Movement for Good initiative are really crucial to helping us reach our target.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.