Taster ticket offer – International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival – 10 to 21 August 2022

The 28th Gilbert & Sullivan Festival opens in Harrogate on the 10th August for twelve fantastic days of outstanding entertainment.

If you have never seen Gilbert and Sullivan before, or your memories flash back to The Play That Goes Wrong in a draughty village hall, then The G&S Festival would like you to join them and see just how well it can be done!

During the Festival, you can enjoy performances by the acclaimed National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company. This professional company will bring three wonderful shows – all-time favourite The Pirates of Penzance, an enchanting production of Iolanthe and a lavish and rarely performed production of Utopia Limited.

In addition, professional opera companies, Opera della Luna, Charles Court Opera and Forbear! Theatre bring HMS Pinafore, The Mikado, Patience and an all-singing and dancing production of The Gondoliers.

We have seats to spare this year, and we would love you to come along and fill one!

Buy one ticket, get one free – Use code TASTER22 online at www.gsfestivals.org or call 01422 323252. This offer expires on 9 August 2022.