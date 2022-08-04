Emmanuel Ilesanmi moves to Harrogate Town AFC first team

Academy star Emmanuel Ilesanmi has become the second Academy player to make the move up to the first team, signing a two-year pro contract.

The 17-year-old forward follows in the footsteps of George Horbury who last month was promoted to the first team set-up.

Emmanuel has made three senior appearances for the club, most recently appearing off the bench in our season opening win over Swindon.

The striker made his debut in October 2021 and in doing so became the first player from our newly established Category 4 Academy to make a first team appearance.

Ilesanmi is currently in Holland with the Academy on their pre-season tour and will wear the number 26 at Town.