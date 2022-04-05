Candidates for County Council elections announced

The nominations for the County Council elections on 5 May 2022 have been released.
See Notice_of_election_agents_County_Council_elections
Timeline
Publication of notice of election by 28 March 2022
Receipt of nominations by 4 pm on Tuesday 5 April 2022
Withdrawal of candidate by 4 pm on Tuesday, 5 April 2022
Appointment of election agents by 4 pm on Tuesday, 5 April 2022
Publication of notice of election agents by 4 pm on Tuesday 5 April 2022
Publication of statements of persons nominated by 4 pm on Wednesday 6 April 2022
Last date for registration by Thursday 14 April 2022
Receipt of postal vote applications by 5 pm on Tuesday 19 April 2022
Publication of notice of poll by Tuesday 26 April 2022
Receipt of proxy vote applications by 5 pm on Tuesday 26 April 2022
Appointment of poll and count agents by Wednesday 27 April 2022
First day to issue replacement lost postal ballot papers by Thursday 28 April 2022
Last day to issue replacement spoilt or lost postal ballot papers by 5 pm on Thursday, 5 May 2022
Receipt of emergency proxy vote applications by 5 pm on Thursday, 5 May 2022
Day of poll 7 am until 10 pm on Thursday 5 May 2022