Candidates for County Council elections announced

The nominations for the County Council elections on 5 May 2022 have been released.

See Notice_of_election_agents_County_Council_elections

Timeline

Publication of notice of election by 28 March 2022

Receipt of nominations by 4 pm on Tuesday 5 April 2022

Withdrawal of candidate by 4 pm on Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Appointment of election agents by 4 pm on Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Publication of notice of election agents by 4 pm on Tuesday 5 April 2022

Publication of statements of persons nominated by 4 pm on Wednesday 6 April 2022

Last date for registration by Thursday 14 April 2022

Receipt of postal vote applications by 5 pm on Tuesday 19 April 2022

Publication of notice of poll by Tuesday 26 April 2022

Receipt of proxy vote applications by 5 pm on Tuesday 26 April 2022

Appointment of poll and count agents by Wednesday 27 April 2022

First day to issue replacement lost postal ballot papers by Thursday 28 April 2022

Last day to issue replacement spoilt or lost postal ballot papers by 5 pm on Thursday, 5 May 2022

Receipt of emergency proxy vote applications by 5 pm on Thursday, 5 May 2022

Day of poll 7 am until 10 pm on Thursday 5 May 2022