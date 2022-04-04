Update after two PCSOs seriously injured in Harrogate attack

Three teenagers who were arrested in connection with an incident in Harrogate which left two PCSOs seriously injured have been released on conditional bail pending further enquires.

The incident happened at around 7pm on Friday evening (1 April), when two PCSOs from Harrogate’s Neighbourhood Policing Team attended McDonald’s on Cambridge Street following reports that a group of teenagers had entered the restaurant.

The group had already been banned and given a Dispersal Notice not to enter the area due to their anti-social behaviour earlier in the evening.

The group refused to leave when asked by the PCSOs and an altercation took place.

During the incident, one of the PCSOs sustained a suspected broken nose and the other suffered tissue damage to the cheek. Both were taken to hospital where they received treatment for their injuries.

Three girls, aged 13, 14 and 15-years-old, were arrested in connection with the incident have been released on conditional bail pending further enquires. They are due to answer bail later this month.

Detective Constable Amy Sharrad, who is leading on the investigation, said: Thank you to everyone who has called in with information so far to support the investigation. We are aware of some footage circulating on social media of the incident, and would ask that those who have posted footage to contact us as soon as possible with any information.

Anyone who has any information that can assist the investigation is asked to please email Detective Constable Amy Sharrad at amy.sharrad@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

Please quote reference number 12220055279 when providing information.