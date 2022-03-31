The very first Yorkshire Feastival

A new festival celebrating all the very finest things from Yorkshire will be taking place in Pateley Bridge, Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th June 2022.

Primarily set up to be a food and drink festival with home-grown and international foods, all from local traders, the Feastival is already growing into an activity packed day for the entire family.

Children can enjoy the inflatable village, fun fair, outdoor education and forestry, mini farm and mini bake-off lessons. For adults there is a cocktail making masterclasses and live cooking demonstrations as well as health and wellbeing workshops, yoga and treatments, not forgetting the talented performers on stage.

The event is organised by Lily and Lister Events headed by Tessa with over 15 years event management experience, Marketing Manager Kate Thompson and Anna Lister all born and bred in God’s Own Country.

Anna said: With so many amazing producers, food, drink and artists from Yorkshire we wanted to create an event celebrating the best of what Yorkshire has to offer and in exceptional countryside in the heart of Yorkshire. All of our traders are local from the fairground rides to the internationally inspired street food. It’s a great opportunity to come and support local businesses whilst having an amazing day out.