North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) invite service users to help shape autism assessment services for children and young people

The NHS in North Yorkshire are inviting feedback on the current children and young peoples’ autism assessment service.

Parent, carers, children and young people who have used the service in the last three years are being called upon to attend virtual focus groups to share experiences of the autism assessment service in North Yorkshire.

Suzanne Bennett, Head of Children and Young Peoples Services for NHS North Yorkshire CCG, said: As we are reviewing existing delivery models across North Yorkshire, these focus groups are a great opportunity to gather meaningful and informed feedback from service user’s, family, parents and carers to help shape the future autism assessment services.

The focus groups will take place via Zoom across April on the following dates:

Wednesday 27 April 2022 – 2pm – 4pm

Thursday 28 April 2022 – 6pm – 8pm

Saturday 30 April 2022 – 10am – 12pm

These sessions will look at what is working well and what not so well, update you on what is happening in North Yorkshire and have the opportunity to ask questions and share experiences.

If you are interested in joining a focus group please click here to register.

If you require assistance in registering please email nyccg.engagement@nhs.net or call 01723 343694.