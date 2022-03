Michael Schofield is standing as a Liberal Democrat candidate in the Harlow and St George ward. Many of you will know him as the landlord at the Shepherd’s Dog.

He has lives in the Harlow area with his wife and two children.

Please take the time to listen to the video, as there is much more value in hearing him talk, than us transcribing!

To find your ward under the new unitary council, see Spectrum Spatial Analyst (northyorks.gov.uk)