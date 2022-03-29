Harrogate Race for Life 2022

One in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – helping to save more lives. People of all ages and abilities are invited to sign up to their local event at raceforlife.org

The Race for Life events take place at The Stray on Sunday 10 July 2022. Women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events. There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy – a mud-splattered obstacle course - and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option too.

Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokesperson for Harrogate, said: Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer. Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting a little more active. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. So we’re asking people across the area: Who will you Race for? Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10k distance and even pushing for a new personal best time. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Harrogate will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life raises funds for research to help beat 200 types of cancer

Booking between Monday 4 April and Monday 18 April and claim 30% off the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code EASTER30