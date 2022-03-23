Two drug dealers have been sentenced following a two-year police investigation in Harrogate

The pair were sentenced at York Crown Court yesterday, after they were stopped by North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite Team as they headed into Harrogate in 2020.

On the afternoon of 16 April 2020, Darren Walker and Hannah Sharratt were stopped in a vehicle by plain-clothes officers just off Leeds Road. A search located two bags of cocaine in the glove box and a further bag under the passenger seat – with a street value of more than £2,500. A further small amount of cocaine was found in Sharratt’s possession, and a small amount of cannabis in a car door pocket.

Police seized and examined Walker’s phone, which showed him arranging the sale and transportation of drugs for street-level distribution.

Both Walker, 44, and Sharratt, 32, were subsequently charged and entered guilty pleas.

Walker, of Darley, Harrogate, was sentenced to 44 months in jail for possession with intent to supply cocaine. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £190. In addition, Walker was found to be driving under the influence of cocaine when stopped, and was disqualified from driving as a result.

Sharratt, of Fairfax Avenue, Harrogate, was given a suspended sentence totalling 24 months for being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and possession of cocaine and cannabis. She must also pay a victim surcharge of £156.

The court ordered their phones and drugs paraphernalia to be destroyed.

PC George Frost, from North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite Team in Harrogate, said: We are working tirelessly to combat criminal exploitation and drug supply in the area, and will continue to proactively target those who would seek to gain from the sale of harmful illegal drugs in our communities. This court result sends a clear and robust message that the sale of Class A drugs on the streets of North Yorkshire will not be tolerated.

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police, either by calling 101 or reporting online via the police website.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org