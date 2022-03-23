NHS in North East and Yorkshire to deliver 4th vaccine jab

NHS teams in the North East and Yorkshire are delivering the 4th Covid-19 jabs in the region.

People aged 75 and over, adult care home residents, and those who are immunosuppressed aged 12 over are eligible to receive the jab following updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which has advised an extra spring dose as a precautionary measure.

In this region vaccination centres, community pharmacies, local vaccination services run by GPs and some hospitals will deliver spring booster vaccinations in the coming weeks.

As with taking all vaccines, it is important that an individual makes an informed choice over any decision. Individuals eligible and considering taking the vaccine should be fully aware of the risk and benefits.

Dr Yvette Oade, the NHS region’s clinical lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: The NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme has not stopped in its efforts to protect the most vulnerable people from coronavirus – and with thousands of local residents eligible for a spring dose, we want everybody to come forward, once invited, without delay. Thanks to the efforts of our staff, aided by volunteers, we have delivered a total of 18 million doses in this region – including 4.9 million booster doses, since the vaccination programme began. Our teams will rise to the next challenge of delivering spring boosters to some 779,000 eligible people in the North East and Yorkshire. When you are eligible for your ‘spring boost’ of protection, we will be in touch so you can book your appointment at one of the vaccination sites across the region.

Eligible adults will be offered either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, with any eligible people aged between 12 and 18 getting offered the Pfizer vaccine. Research by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimates nationally, since mid-December, some 157,000 hospitalisations have been prevented by booster doses.