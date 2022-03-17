Ripon Grammar School students have raised £8,243 to help survivors of abuse

Chief executive of The Survivors Trust, Fay Maxted, OBE, said she was astounded at how much students raised during the pandemic, when victims and survivors of abuse needed help more than ever.

Tristan Paris said: We voted to raise money for The Survivors Trust because we feel very passionately about it and wanted to help raise money and awareness.

Challenged with fundraising during pandemic restrictions, the school’s creative student leaders came up with a host of activities, from onesie pool jumps to carpool karaoke, sumo wrestling, 10k runs, dance performances and bungee challenges to help raise money.

Ms Maxted said: A massive thank you from the bottom of our hearts. This makes such a huge difference and will help keep our help lines and live chat going. It is an amazing achievement. So many people reached out for support and help. It is so important there is someone there to answer.

Every week, The Survivors Trust helpline receives 350 calls, while 4,500 people visit its website.

Ms Maxted said: The vast majority of people are kind, caring and compassionate. We deal with the minority who are not, who are abusive to other people. But most people want to help. There is a huge need and a huge gap in funding. Just to get our name out there is wonderful. It’s a miserable topic and a horrible subject matter. If it’s kept secret and not talked about it becomes a toxic environment for victims and survivors. The biggest challenge is the culture of silence and taboo. It is such an important subject and it’s important to raise awareness. There is hope if someone gets the right help, that makes a huge difference.

The trust’s 120 member agencies in UK and Ireland work with 100,000 people regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age and physical or learning disabilities each year: “

Head girl Eloise Hopkins said: This year’s charity week was a great success, and we would like to thank everyone for their participation, donations and support.