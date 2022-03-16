Unveiling of the latest Knaresborough Civic Society Blue Plaque

There was a short ceremony this morning (Wednesday 16 March 2022) hosted by Knaresborough Civic Society to unveil their latest blue plaque on Butter Lane (to the left of Café Nero)

It will add to the 22 existing plaques dotted about town which commemorate local heritage and some of the local historic characters.

The civic society has given their gratitude to the Chamber of Trade for supporting its purchase.

The unveiling was in the presence of the Deputy Mayor Cllr Hannah Gostlow, Peter Lacey Knaresborough Chamber of Trade, members of the Tourist Info centre and other council representatives.

Details of all the blue plaques can be found in the popular visitor guide and map published by the society which is available free of charge from the Courthouse Museum Tourist Info centre and Art in the Mill.

The Knaresborough Civic Society is a small committee, and are looking to increase their number to fulfil their full potential as a group.