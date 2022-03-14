24-year-old killed in A59 crash near Upper Poppleton

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A59 near York.

Just after 7am on Sunday 13 March 2022, officers attended a report of a vehicle that had left the road near Upper Poppleton, between the junctions of Newlands Lane and Hodgson Lane.

A grey Peugeot 208 car was located, which had left the carriageway and come to rest on its roof beside the road.

A 24-year-old man inside the car was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have driven past the location where the vehicle left the road, or seen the vehicle prior to the collision taking place – including any dashcam footage – to contact TC 917 Jon Moss at North Yorkshire Police, by calling 101 or emailing jon.moss@northyorkshire.police.uk. Please quote reference 12220042937 when passing information.