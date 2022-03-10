New learning centre to create opportunities for thousands of young people

The University of York is launching a new education centre for school age children in East Hull, in partnership with the University of Hull and the UK’s largest university-access charity, IntoUniversity.

The learning centre, which opens for pupils aged 7-18 this autumn, aims to make the prospect of studying at university much more likely for thousands of young people in the city.

Based in The Freedom Centre in East Hull, the learning centre will work closely with local schools to improve educational outcomes for young people in the area, which has the fifth largest percentage of postcodes in England where young people are least likely to progress to University.

Professor Charlie Jeffery, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of York said: Our founders set up the University of York for public good and to care, more than almost anything else, about ensuring access to a university education for those who had previously not had the opportunity. This partnership is built on this shared belief in the power of education to transform young people’s lives. And we are extremely grateful to our benefactors, staff and students for their support in helping provide these opportunities for young people in Hull.

Mary Haworth, Director of Philanthropic Partnerships and Alumni at the University of York added: We want to become recognised globally as a ‘university of opportunity’ by significantly expanding our donor-funded scholarship and access programmes in order to help unleash talent, wherever we find it. We are delighted to be working with the University of Hull and IntoUniversity and we hope the IntoUniversity Centre Hull will be just the beginning of a programme of work with our coastal communities across the region.

The £1.3m of funding for the centre has been provided by philanthropic supporters. Four full-time members of staff are being recruited to deliver after-school Academic Support sessions to Primary and Secondary school children, aspiration-building workshops in partnership with local schools and a mentoring programme with current university students and professionals.

Students will be able to access the centre for Academic Support after school Monday to Thursday during term time, and workshops with partner schools will run during the daytime throughout the week, with all daytime and evening sessions being run in compliance with current Covid-19 guidelines.

Once established, the centre will benefit over 1,000 students a year and will also add to existing services provided by organisations serving the community in East Hull.

Professor Susan Lea, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Hull, said: The University of Hull has inclusivity at its heart and this is reflected in the diversity of our student body and our range of partnership work to promote access and success in our local communities. Living by our University motto Lampada Ferens, which translates as carrying the light of learning, we’ve been inspiring futures, broadening horizons and pushing boundaries for over 90 years We are delighted to add to this work through our partnership with IntoUniversity, the University of York and our donors and supporters to deliver further quality outreach that will inspire and encourage young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Hull to take a positive step into higher education.