James Potters Eggs reach ‘eggsellent’ £100,000 fundraising milestone for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

James Potters eggs have reached a remarkable £100,000 fundraising milestone for Yorkshire Air Ambulance after selling over 120 million eggs in support of the Charity since they first began partnering with them in 2012.

The family run, free range egg company founded in 1970 and based in the Vale of York , are based just a stone’s throw away from the Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s northern airbase at RAF Topcliffe. They have been donating 1 pence per dozen eggs sold in supermarkets and retail outlets since June 2012. Over the years, they have sold a phenomenal 120,000,000 eggs to reach their grand £100,000 fundraising total for the Yorkshire emergency services charity.

The sale of these eggs gives sustainable income to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, generating hundreds of pounds for the charity each month. To show their valued support, Yorkshire Air Ambulance proudly showcase the company’s logo on both of their aircraft.

The last year has been a challenging year for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and many charities across the UK as the effects of the global pandemic took hold, and community income dropped. However, James Potters Eggs saw a boom in sales during the lockdown period, resulting in more money being donated to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance during their time of need.

Adrian Potter, Potters Eggs Managing Director, said: We would like to thank all of customers who have helped us achieve this fantastic figure, and are proud to sponsor such a worthy charity. Based near Topcliffe, we see the Air Ambulances on an almost daily basis, and it’s comforting to know that this amazing service is available to those in need. We look forward, with the help of our customers to continue this supporting this great charity.

Katie Collinson, Corporate and Partnerships Manager for Yorkshire Air Ambulance: “The support we receive from local businesses is the lifeblood of our charity and ongoing partnerships like our relationship with James Potters Eggs give us sustainable and regular income that we can rely on. We would like to take this opportunity to thank James Potters Eggs for their continuous support and generosity, not only for their financial donations but also by carrying our logo on their egg boxes which helps promote our work too.

Helen Callear, Yorkshire Air Ambulance Director of Fundraising (North & East), said: The support James Potters Eggs have provided has helped greatly towards the vital funding of our service and will help us continue saving lives across the region, particularly in North Yorkshire where journey times to hospital could be longer by land ambulance and our service is vital to the rural communities we serve.

James Potter’s YAA eggs are available at most major supermarkets including Asda, Tesco and the Co-operative across Yorkshire.