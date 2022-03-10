Farming celebrities take centre stage at The Great Yorkshire Show

Big-name farming stars will be part of a brand-new section of the Great Yorkshire Show as the GYS Stage sponsored by Daniel Thwaites, is unveiled for the first time ever.

Adam Henson is the first celebrity to be announced as he takes to the stage on Tuesday July 12 and meets fans afterwards in a meet & greet zone.

The GYS Stage will be a terrific new addition to the Great Yorkshire Show which will feature some new elements as well as old favourites. Expect to see some of the finest animals in the country competing in the ever-popular cattle competitions that will be attracting lots of international interest this year. There will also be some brand-new show jumping classes, a first for the TopSpec White Rose ring. More announcements will be made over the coming weeks.

Adam Henson is one of the UK’s best-known farmers and a presenter on BBC1’s Countryfile.

Adam Henson said: The Great Yorkshire has a reputation as one of the best agricultural shows in the country. It’s not only a show case for farmers to exhibit some of the finest livestock in the country but also a great day out for those who want to learn about and enjoy everything rural. I visited many years ago and I’m really looking forward to my day at the show this year.

Former ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot will host the GYS Stage, with two interviews a day before an audience of 300. Other farming celebrities appearing on the stage will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Christine said: I’m absolutely thrilled to be hosting this brand new element of the brilliant Great Yorkshire Show. It will be a privilege to chat to the famous faces of the farming world, find out more about them and ask them the questions that our audience want to know. There’s a fantastic line up and I hope it will be an important part of the whole experience for the Yorkshire Show visitors. Show Director Charles Mills said: We are thrilled to have Adam Henson with us for the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show, he’s hugely respected within the industry and we look forward to hearing from him on stage with Christine Talbot – one of Yorkshire’s finest presenters. The GYS Stage is an exciting new part of the Great Yorkshire Show as we look to promoting and celebrating the farming and agricultural industry in a fun and entertaining way. We look forward to making further announcements in the coming weeks about other special guests appearing.

Nikki Dixon, Marketing Director at Daniel Thwaites PLC commented: We’re excited to be a part of The Great Yorkshire Show for the first time since 2019, when the Lister Arms in Malham won ‘Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub’. As official sponsors of the GYS Stage we’ll be proudly and creatively showcasing our outstanding Yorkshire properties, our company’s fascinating history and Thwaites’ award-winning range of ales.

The Great Yorkshire Show has become a four-day event after a raft of changes were implemented at the 2021 show due to Covid 19 regulations.

Tickets are on sale now for the show which will run from Tuesday 12 July to Friday 15 July, 2022.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, there will be no ticket sales on the gates, and they will be day specific to manage numbers attending. The opening times are 8am to 6pm on all four days. To see what is happening on which day, go to: https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/whats-on/

Tickets are on sale now at: https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/