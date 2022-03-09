The work by Harrogate Borough Council in support of Ukraine

Support for Ukraine is coming from many quarters. Throughout Harrogate there have been a number of groups making collections of essential items, and facilitating transportation.

Harrogate Borough Council is also providing support, and it has undertaken the following:

HBC housing team have been asked to identify available properties so that they can react quickly to provide accommodation for refugees, as they did for Syrian and Afghan refugees.

The government has made it clear that refugees will have access to public funds and the HBC benefits team are ready to assist.

They are working with Jenny Travena, a former independent councillor, who is working with the Harrogate District of Sanctuary to coordinate our efforts when refugees arrive

Taking part in the government’s matching scheme to provide suitable accommodation with individuals and families fleeing the war when the final arrangements for it are announced.

Determined that theye no contracts with Russian companies nor investments with them.

Cancelled performances at the Rotyal Hall from Russian linked companies.

Shown our solidarity with the people of Ukraine by hoisting their flag at the Civic Centre and the War Memorial.