Celebrating World Water Day with groundwater education event

Yorkshire Water is celebrating World Water Day on 22 March with a special live education event for schools in the region.

The virtual event is aimed at children aged 7 to 11 and will focus on this year’s theme – groundwater – ‘making the invisible visible’.

The 30-minute live event will focus on the impact of groundwater, which remains underground but has a significant visible impact on the world around us.

Children will learn how critical groundwater is becoming as the climate changes and the importance of working together and playing a part in sustainably managing this precious resource.

Anne Reed, social responsibility and education manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “World Water Day is the perfect time to inform children of the role they can play in ensuring water resources are managed in a sustainable way, particularly as climate change continues to put pressure on water availability. We hope this session will educate pupils on the groundwater that exists under their feet and how it can be looked after to ensure it remain a vital resource for us into the future.”

World Water Day has been held every year since 1993, celebrating all things water and raising awareness of the 2 billion people living without access to safe water.

The following day, 23 March, Yorkshire Water is also running a range of live assemblies as part of the utility’s education programme, suitable for Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 children.

Teachers can book the sessions, which cover water safety, how water is collected, treated and delivered to homes, how waste water is removed and treated, and the Countryside Code, via Yorkshire Water’s education website