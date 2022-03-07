Call for donations for Ukraine on Neighbourhood WhatsApp sees huge response

A Harrogate family, living on St Helen’s have received a huge positive response to their fundraising for Ukraine.

Collette Lain has previously lived in Ukraine, making the call for donations of particular importance to her.

Colette Lain said:

My family and I lived in Kyiv for 3-years as My husband was posted there with the British Embassy.

My daughter just left Kyiv only last year after 4-years working for an NGO that was involved in Conflict Resolution in the Donbas Area – she frequently visited Mariupol, Kharviv and the Donbas.

Needless to say we are devastated and heartbroken at what is going on in Ukraine.

I felt I had to do something. We have a neighbourhood WhatsApp group on St Helen’s Road so last week I put out a call to ask for donations of baby essentials, children’s colouring books/crayons, personal hygiene products and first aid items. I collected and delivered 6 car loads of goods to a hub in Leeds organised by Focus 4 Hope.

During lockdown, I organised 4 raffles raising a total of £1500 through the WhatsApp group with proceeds going to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

I am now organising one to raise funds for The Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal https://www.dec.org.uk/

The 7th Harrogate Beavers And Cubs gathered a lot of donations. The St Helen’s Road residents have been so generous and supportive!