Rapist jailed for offences 20 years ago

A man who raped and sexually assaulted a girl two decades ago has been jailed.

Nicholas Dalby, 50, formerly of Thirsk, was sentenced at York Crown Court after pleading guilty on the day his trial was due to begin.

The victim, a woman now in her 30s, came forward to the police in 2020, detailing Dalby’s offences against her between 2002 and 2005.

She described being raped and sexually assaulted whilst alone with Dalby, an HGV driver, at his home address, in his static caravan and his wagon.

Dalby was interviewed by North Yorkshire Police in prison, where he is currently serving a jail sentence for similar offences against another child.

In interview, Dalby denied committing any offences against the victim. But he was charged, and on 28 February 2022 he pleaded guilty to three charges of rape, four of indecent assault and one of indecency with a child.

At York Crown Court on 3 March 2022, he was sentenced to a total of eight years in prison, to be served after his current prison sentence, as well as a one-year extended licence, and a sexual harm prevention order.

Addressing Dalby directly in a harrowing victim personal statement provided to the court, the woman said: You shaped me as a child and teenager, but you will not shape me as an adult. This is where my strength has come from: I will not allow you to harm another child and by me speaking up and telling the truth, this is the only way to protect other girls from harm.