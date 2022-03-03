Less than one month to go until Springtime Live

Tickets are on sale now for the hugely popular Springtime Live, with two new special guests appearing at this year’s show on Saturday 2 April 2022.

Youngsters can see Peppa Pig who will be making an appearance at Springtime Live as well as Shaun the Sheep who will be making his debut.

From farm animals to fairground rides, all activities are FREE once inside the event which celebrates farming, food and the countryside.

This is a covid safe event with hand sanitisers and restrictions on contact with the animals.

There will be a selection of animals from Ian’s Mobile Farm which is based in Aberford near Leeds; including rabbits, goats and sheep.

Supervised alpaca walks will also be available in the showground as well as Ferretworld’s Roadshow.

The Rare Breeds Survival Trust will be hosting their Young Shepherd final of the year for the first time as well.

Ripon Farm Services have donated mini tractors which youngsters can ride around an indoor circuit, there will also be an outdoor bike track and a climbing wall.

There will be reptiles and bug encounters as well as forest crafts.

Due to the popularity of Springtime Live, entry is by advance ticket only and there are a limited number on sale.

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: This will be our seventh Springtime Live and it gets more and more popular every year. We will be covid secure to ensure the safety of our visitors, while having plenty of enjoyable activities to take part in for a fun packed day out. Make sure you book your tickets now to ensure entry and once inside, everything is free! We look forward to seeing you!

Springtime Live will be at the Great Yorkshire Showground, in Harrogate, on Saturday April 2, from 9am to 4:30pm. Tickets cost £11 for adults and £7 for children or a family ticket (2 adults and 3 children) for £31. Under 3s are free. These are on sale at www.springtimelive.co.uk or sold in Fodder.

Springtime Live raises funds for the Yorkshire Agricultural Society to help support farming and the countryside.