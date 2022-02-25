Skipton Road, Harrogate: bags of drugs, knives and sword seized by police

A man has been arrested after police found bags of drugs, ten knives and a sword at a house on Skipton Road in Harrogate yesterday evening.

Police were called to reports of a man threatening a woman in the Skipton Road area and officers detained a man in his 40s at the scene.

He was arrested and searched, and officers found bags of white powder believed to be cocaine, two knives and a quantity of cash in the suspect’s possession.

This led to a further search of his house in the Skipton Road area of Harrogate, where further items were discovered, including:

More bags of what are believed to be class-A drugs

Ten knives, including flick knives

A sword

A large amount of what is believed to be cannabis

Drugs paraphernalia including digital scales

All items were seized and the suspected drugs have been sent for analysis.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drug, weapon and public order offences and remains in custody today while enquiries continue.