Knaresborough Camera Club member recognised at one of the UK’s most prestigious photography exhibitions

A Knaresborough Camera Club member has been officially recognised at one of the UK’s most prestigious photography exhibitions for an image of one of the district’s architectural landmarks.

A panel of three judges awarded a certificate of acceptance to the Bristol Salon to Robert Harris for his photograph of the grade-two-listed 1930s Odeon cinema.

The salon attracts entries from some of the best photographers worldwide. When an image receives a certificate, it means it has impressed judges and has been accepted for the exhibition.

Robert used dramatic lighting to create a mood and to draw out the architectural features of the Odeon which has been described as one of Britain’s finest modernist cinema buildings.

Robert said: The lighting was behind the building and suited its style and the curves of the road added to the angles on the building. It was waiting to be photographed. The only processing I needed to do was to convert it into black and white. It’s great to receive a certificate of acceptance. I’m truly delighted. My new year resolution was to push my photography into the competitive world. I’ve spent time doing contemporary work and want a new avenue for my other work.

The Odeon image goes forward to other salons during the coming months and his award can be used towards a credit with various photography bodies.

Knaresborough Camera Club chair Matthew Webber said: We’re thrilled for Robert to be recognised in this way. It’s great news for the club and will inspire others. We have several members who do well in competitions and we often see their work in print and online.

The club has been going since 1966. It aims to provide a supportive environment for members to develop their photography regardless of level. There’s a strong emphasis on learning together.

Members meet on Wednesday evenings on Zoom during its September to April season before heading outdoors for its summer programme. The indoor programme features guest speakers, competitions, tutorials, and show-and-tell sessions where members can seek feedback on images or a technique they’ve been working on.

The club also has a Tuesday at Eight group that meets once a fortnight to discuss photography matters in more detail.