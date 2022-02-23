Bradford City 1-3 Harrogate Town Match Report – Danny Pugsley

Strikes from Warren Burrell, Lewis Page and Jack Diamond sealed a come from behind 3-1 derby win for Town against Bradford City this evening.

Town had fallen behind to an early strike from Matty Foulds but they prevailed in a hard fought encounter to take all three points and secure a double over their Yorkshire rivals for the second season in succession.

Nathan Sheron returned to the starting line-up, as did Ryan Fallowfield who made his appearance for over a month following a spell on the sidelines through injury. Alex

Town began bright early with George Thomson’s free-kick on four minutes after Page had been fouled. His delivery though was comfortably dealt with by City ‘keeper Alex Bass.

A couple of minutes later Jack Muldoon fashioned some space on the edge of the area for a half-chance on the turn but he couldn’t control his effort at goal.

The home side were forced into an early change when Tom Elliott went down under a heavy challenge and was replaced by Theo Robinson.

Seconds later though they were ahead. Foulds was first to a headed clearance from the Town defence and hit a low strike from distance beyond the reach of Mark Oxley.

Town were on the back foot following the opening goal with the Bantams pressing for a second with the support of a partisan home crowd.

Town were looking to get the ball wide, their central back three affording both Fallowfield and Page the licence to get into advanced positions. The pair of Jacks, Muldoon and Diamond, combined well down the left but the home side snuffed out the danger as Town’s winger was set to deliver a cross.

Oxley then had to be at his best on the half-hour mark to get across to his left to keep out a speculative volley from Levi Sutton.

Sutton was again in the thick of things minutes later as he danced through the Town defence, with only a lack block from Sheron diverting the shot away from danger.

Town’s best opportunity to date came following a sweeping cross-field move that saw Thomson curl an inviting ball beyond the Bantams defence, but Fallowfield couldn’t make a strong enough connection at the far post to trouble Bass.

Elliott Watt then had a speculative effort at the Town goal as the hosts made it double figures in terms of efforts on target but his shot sailed harmlessly wide of Oxley’s far post.

With a number of stoppages in the opening half there was plenty of added time and Town made the most of it, equalising on the stroke of half-time when Burrell guided Thomson’s ear post corner across Bass and into the far corner.

Within seconds of the re-start Town almost nicked the lead. Persistent work from Luke Armstrong in the box saw Muldoon create space but he directed his shot a matter of inches wide.

The home side responded with Alex Gilliead’s cross-shot that beat both defence and attack with Oxley providing a safe pair of hands to keep the danger out.

Armstrong became the first name into the book when he received a yellow card for a robust challenge that felled Yann Songo’o.

Town grabbed their lead on the hour though. After Diamond was fouled on the edge of the area, Page stepped up and curled a floated effort beyond Bass into the top corner.

The home side made a pair of changes in an attempt to fight their way back into the game, bringing on Callum Cooke and Finn Cousin-Dawson for Foulds and Matt Daly.

And the changes almost paid off when Gilliead’s header required Oxley to tip wide before the midfield then rifled an effort that Town’s stopper palmed beyond the post for the safety of a corner.

Weaver made a pair of changes of his own as both Mark Beck and Brahima Diarra came on in place of Armstrong and Muldoon.

And with the clock approaching the ninety minute mark substitute Diarra released Diamond who broke the offside trap and slotted coolly beyond Bass to cap a memorable night for Town.

Bradford City: Bass, Hendrie, Sango’o, O’Connor, Foulds (Cousin-Dawson, 62), Sutton, Watt, Gilliead, Elliott (Robinson, 10) Daly (Cooke, 65), Cook.

Subs not used: O’Donnell, Kelleher, Evans, Lavery.

Goals: Foulds (11)

TOWN: Oxley, Fallowfield (legge, 89) Sheron, Smith, Burrell, Page, Falkingham, Thomson (Diarra, 80),

Diamond, Muldoon, Armstrong.

Subs not used: Cracknell, Kerry, Austerfield.

Booked: Armstrong (52), Thomson (85)

Goals: Burrell (45+5), Page (60), Diamond (90).

Referee: James Bell

Attendance: 14,512 (704 away)