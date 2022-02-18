LCF Law welcomes Rachel Baul

A well-respected solicitor from Harrogate, who has more than two decades of experience in dealing with all aspects of family and matrimonial law has joined LCF Law.

Rachel Baul, who is renowned for working on high-net-worth financial cases that involve people who have businesses and trust assets in the UK and overseas, has worked in Harrogate for over 20 years.

Rachel’s bespoke knowledge of agricultural valuations, subsidies, inheritance considerations, and how the courts approach these matters, means she regularly represents farming clients. She has a great deal of experience dealing with cases involving significant and complex financial assets on and offshore, and she also regularly represents sportspeople and medical professionals.

Rachel advises clients on divorce, judicial separation the dissolution of civil partnerships and cohabitation law. Rachel also specialises in drafting cohabitation, pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements for people who have assets they want to protect.

Rachel said: My role is to resolve financial issues and disputes when relationships break down and protect assets as people embark on new relationships. Helping people divide businesses and pensions when divorcing or ending a civil partnership can be very complicated, as is making practical and financial arrangements for children. I’m here to make things as straightforward as possible and achieve the best possible outcome for my client. I wanted to move to LCF Law because I was keen to work at a progressive firm that values its team. Since expanding into Harrogate in 2015 with the acquisition of Barber Titleys, LCF Law has made a big impact in the town, and I have admired the firm’s drive to exceed client expectations, all whilst supporting its staff and the local community.

Partner, Rachel Spencer Robb, who is head of the family law team, said: “Rachel is a tenacious and pragmatic solicitor who is also very approachable. She’s renowned for providing quality advice throughout a process that can often be stressful and difficult. Many clients come to Rachel through personal recommendation, and she is a welcome addition that will help us to continue to grow our family law offering in Harrogate and throughout North Yorkshire.”

Rachel is a former President of Harrogate & District Law Society.

LCF Law has a 15-strong personal law department, which is recognised throughout Yorkshire and beyond for its trusted advice and professional service. LCF Law is based at a 4,000 square foot open plan office within The Exchange on Station Parade in Harrogate, providing specialist advice on every aspect of the law, including property, planning, corporate, residential property, employment law, family law, probate, wills and trusts.