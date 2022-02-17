Storm Eunice: Passengers advised not to travel in Yorkshire and the North East on Friday 18 February

Rail passengers are advised not to travel in Yorkshire and the North East on Friday 18 February 2022

Storm Eunice is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain, causing widespread disruption for the railway

Network Rail has extra workers ready to respond to issues at key locations

Rail passengers are being advised not to travel in Yorkshire and the North East on Friday 18 February, as Network Rail prepares to respond to Storm Eunice.

Additional, trained workers have been deployed at key locations across the region to respond to issues quickly, as strong winds and heavy rain are expected to cause widespread disruption for the railway.

Fallen trees and other debris can blow onto the line, with the potential to damage train-powering electric wiring or block the track. As the Met Office has issued a rare Red Weather Warning, trains will need to run at lower speeds to be safe – and services will be significantly reduced.