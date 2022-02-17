RHS Garden Harlow Carr CLOSED Friday 18 February

RHS Garden Harlow Carr will be closed on Friday 18 February, due to the forecast for an amber warning of high winds. The Plant Centre and Shop will also be closed and we ask that visitors do not travel to the garden.

The RHS is sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this causes visitors and we thank you for your understanding. This decision was taken to ensure the safety of all visitors and staff.

Anyone who has booked tickets in advance to visit the garden on Friday 18 February should contact harlowcarrbookings@rhs.org.uk

Please check the website at www.rhs.org.uk/harlowcarr or social media channels for further updates on when the garden will reopen.