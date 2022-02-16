Planning decision on Knaresborough Leisure Centre delayed after technical error on invitations to speak at the meeting

The decision around the new leisure centre for Knaresborough, on the existing swimming pool site, has been delayed.
Harrogate Borough Council have said that a technical issue meant that interested parties were not invited to speak at the meeting on 15 February 2022.
A council spokesperson said:
Unfortunately, due to an unforeseen issue, the notification to advise interested parties of the opportunity to speak at today’s planning committee about the Knaresborough Leisure and Wellness Centre proposals, was not sent.
As we know some individuals may have wanted to speak publically about the application, we have decided to postpone the decision to a later date.
We will ensure this issue is resolved and interested parties will be notified as soon as a new decision date has been arranged.
We apologise for any confusion caused and to those residents who unfortunately were unaware of the deferral and attended the committee meeting.