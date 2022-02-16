Love is in the air, Boroughbridge care home celebrates valentines day

Boroughbridge Manor Care Home, in Boroughbridge was filled with flowers, cards and sweets in celebration of St Valentine’s Day.

Staff and residents celebrated the day of love by decorating the home followed by a delicious Valentines lunch. It was a lovely day and was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get involved with the day’s festivities.

General Manager, Neil Todd said: We’ve all had a lovely day decorating the home and making gifts for each other and for our loved ones. Lots of our residents were able to see their loved ones either in person or via video call. We’ve had a whole range of treats and Valentine’s themed fun and we have enjoyed every moment of it!

