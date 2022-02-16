After back to back away fixtures at Rochdale and Exeter, Harrogate Town are back at home on Saturday as Leyton Orient visit The EnviroVent Stadium.

Harrogate Town vs Leyton Orient

Saturday 19 February, 2022

The EnviroVent Stadium

SkyBet League Two

Kick-off 3pm

Tickets can be bought using one of the following methods:-

Online up until midnight on Friday 18th February

Ticket Office at The EnviroVent Stadium through the week and on matchday until 11am

Ticket office at the Club Shop at 32 Commercial Street in Harrogate Town Centre (HG1 1TY)

After Leyton Orient it’s another Yorkshire Derby as we travel to Bradford City’s Valley Parade for what could potentially be a record away following.

Bradford City vs Harrogate Town

Tuesday 22nd February, 2022

Valley Parade

SkyBet League Two

Kick-off 7.45pm

Any tickets purchased for the original fixture due to be played on 26 December 2021 remain valid. Additional tickets can be purchased by ringing the ticket office on 01423 210600 or in our Official Club Shop on Commercial Street.

Tickets can also be purchased from ​a QR scanning point outside the away turnstiles, scan this and it takes you direct to a bespoke away tickets site. Harrogate supporters can then buy e-tickets straight from there, which will be emailed to them in the form of a QR code which will be scanned on turnstiles.