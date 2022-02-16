Harrogate care home residents go for gold in their own Winter Olympics

Residents at two Harrogate care homes; Granby Rose Care Home in Highgate Park and The Granby Care Home in Granby Road are taking part in their own Winter Olympic Games while supporting Team GB in their quest for medals in Beijing this month.

In the lead-up to the games, residents created Olympic torches, flags and banners in their arts and crafts activities to decorate the home. Reminiscence sessions triggered memories from previous Olympics with favourite moments being Torvill and Dean winning gold for their legendary Boléro ice dance in 1984 and Eddie the Eagle winning hearts for his ski jumping in 1988, despite finishing last.

The home’s Magic Moments Club Coordinators have devised a series of activities designed for residents of all abilities to take part in, including tabletop curling, snowball bowling, cross-country quizzing and armchair ice dancing! Residents are also exploring Chinese culture during the games, including a live-streamed tour of Beijing with a local guide to show them around and answer any questions.

Resident, Anne MacDonald, aged 89, said: I’m really enjoying taking part in all the different events, they’re great fun and it just goes to show you can have a go at anything whatever your age.

88-year-old resident, Dennis Easy, laughed: It’s so exciting! I didn’t know I had it in me – I just hope Team GB win as many medals as I have!

Ruby Audi, Manager at Granby Rose Care Home, said: Everyone is really enjoying getting involved in our ‘Going for Gold’ Olympic activities and I’m sure our team members are going to be kept very busy handing out medals to our residents who are extremely competitive. Our Olympic themed activities will culminate with a closing ceremony party so we can celebrate everyone’s achievements, perhaps over a snowball cocktail or two!

Granby Rose Care Home and The Granby Care Home are part of Four Seasons Health Care Group.