Soroptimists Honour Past Members

Despite the rain, President Val Hills of Soroptimist International of Harrogate and district planted a tree by the River Wharfe in Wetherby last week.

The tree, a silver birch, was planted in memory of past members and follows the planting of trees in Ripon and Harrogate to celebrate over 100 years of Soroptimism.

President Val and 12 members of the club, including three from Wetherby, were delighted to be joined by the Mayor of Wetherby, Councillor Neil O’Byrne, who spoke of the invaluable work done for women and girls by Soroptimists in the district.

President Val thanked the Mayor for his kind words and also praised Colin Trayford and Gerald Williams from Leeds City Council Parks and Countryside Department who did the heavy work.

President Val said: It was a privilege to be joined by the Mayor today in the planting of this tree which will serve as a memorial to the great work done by Soroptimists over the last 100 years.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internally through education, enabling and empowering opportunities.