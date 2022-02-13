Rochdale 3-3 Harrogate Town Match Report

An 87th minute Tahvon Campbell goal prevented Town claiming all three points from on an entertaining first visit to Rochdale.

Alex Pattison had put Town ahead, though Max Clark pegged Simon Weaver’s side back after 18 minutes, only for Pattison to add a second from the spot to send his side in ahead at the break.

Jack Diamond added to Town’s tally after the restart, though Abraham Odoh reduced the deficit just past the hour mark, paving the way for the hosts’ late leveller.

Simon Weaver made one change from Tuesday night as Josh Austerfield replaced Jack Muldoon, while hosts Rochdale brought in Stephen Dooley and Alex Newby.

Town made the perfect start to the match, taking the lead inside three minutes through Pattison, who buried his first chance at the near post with a powerful effort.

Mark Oxley was called into action soon after, throwing himself at the feet of the Rochdale attacker to prevent an instant equaliser.

Town’s keeper couldn’t do anything about the next effort on goal though as Max Clark placed the ball in off the upright to level the scores after 18 minutes.

The end to end nature of the contest showed no signs of slowing down as Town were awarded a penalty kick five minutes later.

Pattison was brought to ground by Liam Kelly and made no mistake from the spot, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to claim a second goal.

Tahvon Campbell had a great chance to level when a cross fell to him eight yards out, but the forward could only head wide.

From that point onwards Town would have the better chances of the half, Jack Diamond going close to doubling Town’s lead before forcing Dale keeper Joel Coleman into a save, the home stopper also keeping Pattison’s effort out minutes later.

Not to be outdone by his opposite number, Oxley was in top form before the break, throwing himself at the feet of Campbell and preventing the striker’s effort finding the back of the net.

Just like the first half, Town started the second half with an early goal, Diamond generating space for himself with a stepover before firing low and hard past Coleman on his left foot.

Rochdale weren’t behind by two for long though as Abraham Odoh found the net on 61 minutes, the half time substitute presented with an easy finish after the ball was worked over to the eventual scorer from the left.

Despite Town going close to a fourth goal on multiple occasions, the hosts were able to claw themselves level with three minutes of normal time remaining, Campbell providing the decisive finish to prevent Town claiming all three points.

Harrogate: Oxley, Page, Falkingham, Burrell, Thomson, Pattison (Muldoon 71), Austerfield (Kerry 61), Legge, Diamomd, Diarra, Armstrong

Subs not used: Smith, Beck, Cracknell, Sheron

Goals: Pattison 3, 24 (p), Diamond 47

Booked: Legge

Rochdale: Coleman, O’Keefe, O’Connell, Dooley, Ball, Newby, Grant (Charman 82), Dorsett, Kelly (Odoh 45), Clark, Campbell

Subs not used: Lynch, McNulty, Taylor, Broadbent, Done

Goals: Clark 18, Odoh 61, Campbell 87

Booked: O’Connell

Referee: N Hair

Attendance: 2,264 (260 away