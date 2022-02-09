All aboard as North Yorkshire Railway fires up for 2022

Everything is on track for an action-packed season, as the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) announces its daily services and calendar of events for 2022, which run from Monday 4 April when the heritage attraction opens its doors to visitors.

Tickets for the highly anticipated season will go on sale to the public from Wednesday 9 February. This year, the NYMR is operating an end-to-end service between Pickering to Whitby, but can also accommodate shorter journeys from both Pickering and Whitby. Prices for a full line ticket start from £20.50 for children and £41 for adults and £84 for a family.

Passengers will hop on board and experience 24 miles of glorious heritage railway, taking in the breathtaking scenery of the North York Moors National Park, including Goathland railway station, known to millions as the filming location for the iconic Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

2022 events confirmed include:

Annual Steam Gala (22-25 September) – a chance to experience a range of iconic steam locomotives, along with traction engines and the much-loved annual beer festival.

Light Spectacular (22-30 October) – enjoy an hour-long illuminated journey from Pickering to Levisham Station, with carriages adorned with 17,000 LEDs. A one-of-a-kind highly visual and audio-based event.

Santa Specials (Selected dates during December) – the ultimate family festive adventure on board the Santa Express and the chance to meet and greet Santa and his elves in a truly unique setting.

Laura Strangeway, Director of Corporate Services, said: After nearly two years of trials and tribulations we couldn’t be more excited to once again welcome visitors back for a season of special events, incredible journeys through the picturesque national park and memories that will last a lifetime. Over the upcoming months we are working behind the scenes and preparing for the 2022 season. Conversations with stakeholders including Pickering Town Council are due to take place over the upcoming weeks on how we can host a Railway in Wartime event in October. The impact of the pandemic has led to a substantial drop in volunteer resources. Additionally, we are nervous about any future restrictions and managing large-scale events. More details will be released on our website over the next few months. We still really encourage visitors to pre-book their tickets enabling them a guaranteed seat for both the outward and return journeys, and of course follow the latest government guidelines, but this year will be so exciting – events are back, some walk-ups tickets are available and, thanks to the hard work and endless support from our volunteers and staff, the engines, stations, shops and tea rooms at the railway have never looked better and been more prepared to welcome everyone back. See you all in April!

For more information about the heritage railway, or to book, visit nymr.co.uk