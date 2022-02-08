The Ice Cream & Artisan Food Show formally opened by the Mayor of Harrogate

The Ice Cream Alliance is hosting the Ice Cream & Artisan Food Show in Harrogate.

It was opened today by the Mayor of Harrogate at Yorkshire Event Centre, and runs from the 8 to 10 February 2022.

The event is a showcase event for the industry, with many different varieties and equipment. The event also includes the coffee, baking and pastry sector.

The Mayor of Harrogate, Trevor Chapman said: We are so pleased to see the Ice Cream and Artisan Food show back here in Harrogate – it is an important show for the town. The show looks terrific, and we are looking forward to going around and talking to everyone. I also hear that we will be trying some samples, so that be even better.

Philip Mancini, National President of the Ice Cream Alliance , said: I have been involved with the association for the last 45-years. I love coming here, and especially this year after lockdowns. It’s wonderful to meet up with so many ice cream people. If you are looking for any ice cream flavours, or you are going to start an ice cream business, you have everything you would need here. We are also have the national ice cream competitions as well. I have been lucky enough to have been a national champion, and it is a wonderful feeling. The association has a lot of history, may of the companies have been trading over 100-years. The show is UK-focused with manufacturers and suppliers, but this year we have a number of Italian companies exhibiting.

A quick 360 video tour of the event

Video Tour

360 image of the event