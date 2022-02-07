Harrogate District this Half Term – a week of free entertainment and family themed activity titled, “Our Planet, Your World” and is funded by the European Development Fund (ERDF) and HM Government Welcome Back Fund.

The event will include street entertainment, including an animatronic tortoise, interactive installations such as a gigantic 18-metre beached whale in Harrogate’s Valley Gardens, plus a fascinating recycling themed art installation, live music and lots of creative activities. The theme for the week’s activities will explore the wonderful planet that we live on and the topical issues of the environment, sustainability and recycling.

The six-day event will take place across the District with activities taking place in Boroughbridge, Harrogate, Knaresborough, Masham, Pateley Bridge and Ripon between Monday 21 and Saturday 26 February.

Monday 21 February , the fun will kick off in Boroughbridge on with earth themed interactive storytelling sessions designed to spark the imagination. Held in Boroughbridge library between 10am and 1pm, the sessions will take place every 30 minutes and children will be invited to come in their favourite dressing up costume.

Tuesday 22 February , Masham Town Hall will offer children a sea inspired craft activity between 11am to 4pm. Each child will be given the opportunity to create their very own sea themed craft which they can then keep and take home. Children will be welcomed to attend in fancy dress.

Wednesday 23 February , Ripon's Market Square will play host to lots of family themed fun on . An animatronic polar bear will roam the Market Square with its keeper and appear at regular slots throughout the day. The lifelike beast will also be available for selfies and pictures.

Thursday 24 February , Harrogate's Valley Gardens is the venue for with enough events taking place to keep the family entertained between 11am and 4pm. People won't be able to miss the gigantic 18-metre whale accompanied by its scuba diving hosts, who will entertain and educate families about sea life preservation. Two life-size kangaroo impersonators, The Roo's will be bouncing around the paths causing mischief and posing for pictures, whilst a huge lifelike animatronic tortoise will fascinate visitors. There will also be a Sea Fairy Globe with a magical sea fairy encased inside and Bob the Lobster to entertain the children and put a smile on their faces. Craft activities will also be located around the Valley Gardens offering heaps of fun and helping to keep those nimble fingers busy! Live music and face painting will complete the fabulous day out.

Friday 25 February will see a crafting activity take place at Pateley Bridge. Located beside the play area, the crafting session will have an earth theme and will be available for families to enjoy between 11am and 4pm.

Saturday 26 February, between 11am – 4pm, The last day of activity will take place in Knaresborough Castle Grounds on . Boat-About will see a life size boat cruise around the grounds entertaining families. Crafting activities will also take place and free face painting will delight the smaller children.

Visitors to Ripon can help to create a 5ft sculpture from plastics and can bring their own recycling from home to add to the sculpture. Once complete, the sculpture will be donated to a local school to act as an educational legacy.

Live music, face painting and crafting activities will also be available free of charge between 11am and 4pm.