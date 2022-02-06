Harrogate Grammar School Year 10 student joins prestigious England Boys Hockey Squad

Harrogate Grammar School Year 10 student, Harry Montague, has been selected to represent his country and play hockey for the England Under 16 Boys 2022 squad. He is the only player from Yorkshire, and one of just three from the North of England, to reach national level this year.

Harry, 14, plays at Harrogate Hockey Club, making his debut this season in the Mens X1. He will soon be representing England in international matches, culminating in a European tournament this summer.

Harry was just 5 years old when he played his first hockey match for the Harrogate B Team Under 10s side. At the age of 12 he met his idols, England players Ashley Jackson and Sam Ward, at a hockey camp. In December, he took part in Durham University Mens 1s analyst sessions, gaining valuable coaching insights and inspiration along the way.

It was while Harry was playing for the Pennine Pumas at the four-day Futures Cup, representing the North of England, that he was invited to an England Hockey Assessment. Since then, he has attended several assessment camps, flying through each stage to receive his England call-up invitation this month. Due to his age, he will also have the chance to compete for a place in the U16s squad in 2023.

Harry said: I’m really happy to be selected for under 16s England. The selection process has not been easy. It started last September and the level of talented players was very high. I’m now really excited to receive my England kit and represent my country.