Rock goes back to School at Battle of the Bands

Students from Harrogate Grammar School unleashed their inner rock gods last week when they competed at the school’s Battle of the Bands contest. The event saw 7 bands, across Years 7 to 13, thrashing out guitar riffs and storming vocals in front of a live audience.

Organised by the Year 12 BTEC students, Battle of the Bands showcases new music talent in the school. The competition came back with a bang following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

A judging panel declared Out of Tune as overall winners of the battle for their rousing rendition of ‘Beggin’, closely followed by G2’s performance of ‘Killer Queen’ and Radiophonics for their duet of ‘Dakota’. All three groups were commended for their band dynamic and stage presence, as well as their fantastic performances.

Out of Tune are a new band of four BTEC students from Year 13, lead singer Henry said: We loved it. We literally had one rehearsal today but it just all came together tonight. It got the crowd going and they were fantastic. We’re so chuffed!

The youngest band to go into ‘battle’ was Year 7 trio, Rolling Rocks, performing Muse’s ‘Our Time is Running Out’. Led by singer Molly, with twins Claudia and Rosie on bass and drums, the band’s debut caught everyone’s eye.

Molly said: We decided to compete in the show a few weeks ago. It was pretty scary getting up there in front of everyone, but we’d love to do it all again!

The three judges were Mr Nik Mason – Assistant Headteacher, Ms Cherie Gears – vocalist teacher, and Mr Greg Vincent – piano teacher.

Mrs Charlie Gregory, Programme Leader of Music, said: It’s was such a fantastic night, full of energy, and to see the students performing on stage after two years was brilliant. A huge congratulations to Out of Tune for raising the roof and winning the competition. The range of music talent and sheer guts up there, from all the bands, was incredible! To see Year 7s own the stage with a Muse anthem was another highlight. Battle of the Bands is the best way for budding rockers to get live performance experience in a really supportive atmosphere. After so many months of online lessons and virtual events, it’s amazing for everyone to be back playing live here at school. We’d love to see more students joining music clubs, forming a band and gaining confidence in ensemble pieces.

Other bands taking to the stage on the night were the Luke Warm Bell Peppers, singing ‘Californication’. Year 9 trio Celestials performed ‘Half the World Away’ while Kaleidoscope covered ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’.

Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, said: Battle of the Bands was a high energy evening, with students of all ages taking on some rock classics. It was a tough call for the judges to pick the winners, but also wonderful to see everyone performing and kick-starting our live music events again.

Harrogate Grammar school has a thriving music department with several ways for students to get involved and develop their skills. They can form their own band or join an ensemble, and become part of choirs, orchestras and even a jazz band.