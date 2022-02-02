Harrogate based property developer launches new venture to build pipeline of construction projects across the community

Follows recent approval of regeneration projects in the Midlands and North West

Harrogate based OHC Property Group Limited have launched OHC Construction Limited, which aims to build pipeline of construction projects across the community.

OHC Construction have hired several experienced and skilled construction professionals who will procure and work together with skilled, talented and like-minded sub-contractors and consultants to complete the projects.

The launch is part of a wider ambition by the group to provide a bespoke and personalised construction management service that will be in England’s biggest regions and city counties.

James Brecknock, Director of OHC Property Group Limited said: The company is focused on delivering high quality construction that is affordable to our clients. We will provide a bespoke service to meet our clients’ requirements and provide both certainty and clarity to our supply chain by properly managing the construction process. We are driven to deliver outstanding developments and we look forward to working with our clients, consultants and sub-contractors to deliver excellence.

Brecknock is spearheading several regional regeneration projects including the Cavendish Court and Victoria House developments that will build luxury accommodation in Derbyshire’s Ilkeston high street and Kendal respectively.

James added: We are working on a number of interesting projects in the North West and Midlands at the moment and we are looking at taking on further projects in the summer.