36 schools sign up to be part of Harrogate District Walk to School Day this Friday

//

Organisers have said that they are delighted that 36 schools have signed up to the Harrogate District Walk to School Day this Friday – 4 February 2022.

Secondary Schools

  • Ashville College Senior School
  • Harrogate Grammar School
  • Harrogate High School
  • Harrogate Ladies College
  • King James’s School

Primary Schools

  • Admiral Long Church of England Primary School
  • Ashville College Pre & Prep School
  • Aspin Park Academy
  • Bilton Grange Primary School
  • Birstwith Church of England Primary School
  • Burton Leonard Church of England Primary School
  • Coppice Valley Primary
  • Follifoot Church of England Primary School
  • Highfield Pre & Prep School
  • Killinghall Church of England Primary School
  • Kirby Hill Church of England Primary School
  • Marton-cum-Grafton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
  • Meadowside Academy
  • New Park Primary Academy
  • Oatlands Community Junior School
  • Oatlands Infant School
  • Pannal Primary School
  • Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School
  • Rossett Acre Primary School
  • Scotton Lingerfield Primary School
  • Sharow Church of England School
  • Skelton, Newby Hall Church of England Primary School
  • Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School
  • St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School
  • St Peter’s Church of England Primary School
  • St Robert’s Catholic Primary School
  • St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School
  • Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy
  • Western Primary School
  • Willow Tree Community Primary School
  • Woodfield Primary School

51 schools in the district will have taken part in the event over the course of this academic year after 4 February.

