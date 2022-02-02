36 schools sign up to be part of Harrogate District Walk to School Day this Friday

Organisers have said that they are delighted that 36 schools have signed up to the Harrogate District Walk to School Day this Friday – 4 February 2022.

Secondary Schools

Ashville College Senior School

Harrogate Grammar School

Harrogate High School

Harrogate Ladies College

King James’s School

Primary Schools

Admiral Long Church of England Primary School

Ashville College Pre & Prep School

Aspin Park Academy

Bilton Grange Primary School

Birstwith Church of England Primary School

Burton Leonard Church of England Primary School

Coppice Valley Primary

Follifoot Church of England Primary School

Highfield Pre & Prep School

Killinghall Church of England Primary School

Kirby Hill Church of England Primary School

Marton-cum-Grafton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Meadowside Academy

New Park Primary Academy

Oatlands Community Junior School

Oatlands Infant School

Pannal Primary School

Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School

Rossett Acre Primary School

Scotton Lingerfield Primary School

Sharow Church of England School

Skelton, Newby Hall Church of England Primary School

Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

St Peter’s Church of England Primary School

St Robert’s Catholic Primary School

St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School

Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy

Western Primary School

Willow Tree Community Primary School

Woodfield Primary School

51 schools in the district will have taken part in the event over the course of this academic year after 4 February.