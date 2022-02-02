36 schools sign up to be part of Harrogate District Walk to School Day this Friday

Organisers have said that they are delighted that 36 schools have signed up to the Harrogate District Walk to School Day this Friday – 4 February 2022.
Secondary Schools
- Ashville College Senior School
- Harrogate Grammar School
- Harrogate High School
- Harrogate Ladies College
- King James’s School
Primary Schools
- Admiral Long Church of England Primary School
- Ashville College Pre & Prep School
- Aspin Park Academy
- Bilton Grange Primary School
- Birstwith Church of England Primary School
- Burton Leonard Church of England Primary School
- Coppice Valley Primary
- Follifoot Church of England Primary School
- Highfield Pre & Prep School
- Killinghall Church of England Primary School
- Kirby Hill Church of England Primary School
- Marton-cum-Grafton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
- Meadowside Academy
- New Park Primary Academy
- Oatlands Community Junior School
- Oatlands Infant School
- Pannal Primary School
- Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School
- Rossett Acre Primary School
- Scotton Lingerfield Primary School
- Sharow Church of England School
- Skelton, Newby Hall Church of England Primary School
- Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School
- St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School
- St Peter’s Church of England Primary School
- St Robert’s Catholic Primary School
- St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School
- Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy
- Western Primary School
- Willow Tree Community Primary School
- Woodfield Primary School
51 schools in the district will have taken part in the event over the course of this academic year after 4 February.