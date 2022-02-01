Rudding Park launch Rudding ParkRace

The Rudding ParkRace is a 10K multi-terrain trail race to be held on Tuesday 10 May 2022.

Participants will get the chance to run a route created specifically for the event, amongst the 18th Century parkland in Harrogate.

The inaugural Rudding ParkRace also celebrates the Platinum Jubilee with any profits from the race being donated to ‘The Queen’s Green Canopy – an initiative to encourage people to ‘plant a tree for the Jubilee’.

The entry fee is £25 to £27 and can be booked online here Rudding ParkRace

Simon Mackaness, owner of Rudding Park said: Rudding Park is set within 300 acres of parkland which forms part of our heritage and we understand the important role trees play in combatting climate change. It is crucial we all do our bit to protect the woodland so we are delighted to be able to support The Queens Canopy in this celebratory year and commit to planting a tree in our grounds to represent each Rudding ParkRace competitor.

Rudding Park Hotel Manager Nuno César de Sá and Development Chef Matthew Wilkinson, both keen runners and triathletes, were the inspiration behind the race.

Nuno said: Running offers so many positives; from the mental health benefits of being amongst nature to boosting our health and fitness levels and we encourage family and friends to line the route and show their support.

Entries open Saturday 5 February at noon.